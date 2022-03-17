Panthers Interested In P Johnny Hekker

Joe Person of The Athletic reports that the Panthers are interested in signing recently released P Johnny Hekker.

Person notes that this comes after the Packers made the decision to sign former Bears P Pat O’Donnell Thursday.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Hekker, 32, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2012. He was in the fourth year of his seven-year, $18.57 million when the Rams signed him to a two-year, $9.6 million extension through 2022 back in 2017.

He then signed a one-year extension worth $4.25 million with the team back in 2019 which extended his contract into the 2023 NFL season. The Rams released Hekker on Wednesday.

In 2021, Hekker appeared in 17 games for the Rams and totaled 2,252 yards on 51 punts (44.2 YPA) to go along with 23 downed inside the 20-yard-line.