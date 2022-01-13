Panthers Interviewing Chris Tabor & Tom McMahon For STs Coordinator Job

Adam Schefter reports that the Panthers interviewing former Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and former Broncos special teams coordinator Tom McMahon for the same job in Carolina.

Panthers HC Matt Rhule made it clear that coaching changes were coming this offseason, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Tabor, 51, began his coaching career as a high school assistant back in 1993. He held a number of high school and college jobs before he eventually accepted his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2008 as their assistant special teams coach.

Tabor departed for the Browns special teams coordinator job in 2011 and eventually returned to the Bears under Matt Nagy as his special teams coordinator.

Football Outsiders as the Bears’ special teams unit ranked as the No. 7 unit in the NFL this past season.