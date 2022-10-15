Panthers Open To Trading WR Robbie Anderson

Adam Schefter reports that the Panthers are open to trading veteran WR Robbie Anderson before the upcoming deadline.

Schefter says that Carolina has had have had conversations with other teams about Anderson, and he remains a “strong potential trade-deadline candidate.”

Ian Rapoport confirms that Anderson is receiving trade interest from teams around the league.

Anderson, 29, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2016. He played out his three-year rookie contract and re-signed to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019.

As a first-time unrestricted free agent in 2020, Anderson signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers and chose to reunite with his college head coach, Matt Rhule.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he agreed to a two-year, $29.5 million extension with the Panthers back in August of 2021.

In 2022, Anderson has appeared in five games for the Panthers and caught 13 passes for 206 yards receiving and one touchdown.