Panthers Re-Signing S Sam Franklin

According to Joe Person, the Panthers are re-signing S Sam Franklin.

He’s been a key backup and special team over the past few years after making the team as an undrafted free agent.

Franklin, 28, went undrafted out of Temple in 2020 before signing with the Panthers.

He wound up making the active roster and appeared in 14 games for the team during the 2020 season.

Carolina elected to tender him as a restricted free agent before re-signing him to a new one-year contract for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Franklin appeared in all 17 games and made four starts for the Panthers, recording 30 total tackles, one interception returned 99 yards for a touchdown and three pass deflections.