Panthers Restructuring Contract Of TE Ian Thomas

Joe Person reports that the Panthers are restructuring the contract of TE Ian Thomas.

He was set to have a $6 million cap hit on a $3.65 million salary for 2024, but this will now change.

Thomas, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2018 out of Indiana. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract and signed a three-year, $17 million deal in 2021.

He was placed on injured reserve back in October after suffering a calf injury.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and caught five passes for 56 yards and no touchdowns.

We will have more details on Thomas as they become available.