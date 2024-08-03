Panthers Rookie RB Jonathon Brooks Could Open Season On PUP List

Panthers HC Dave Canales told reporters on Saturday that second-round RB Jonathon Brooks will not play in any preseason games, per Joe Person.

According to Canales, Brooks could open the season on the PUP list and return at some point around Week 3 or 4.

Brooks is working his way back from an ACL tear.

If the Panthers place Brooks on the PUP list, he would miss the first four games of the regular season.

Brooks, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2023. He was selected with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round by the Panthers.

Brooks signed a signed a four-year, $8,417,082 contract with the Panthers that included $2,941,512 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Brooks rushed 238 times for 1,479 yards (6.3 YPC) and 16 touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions for 261 yards and two more scores in 22 career games.