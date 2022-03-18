Panthers Sign WR D.J. Moore To Three-Year, $61.884M Extension

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday that they’ve signed WR D.J. Moore to a four-year extension.

According to Adam Schefter, Moore reserves a three-year, $61.884 million extension from the Panthers. This includes a new money average of $20.628 million and $41.61 million in full guarantees. The total contract value stands at $73 million over four years.

4 more years ‼️https://t.co/dQgVxY3WAL — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 18, 2022

Moore, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2018. He entering the fourth year of his four-year, $11,171,316 contract with Carolina.

Carolina picked up Moore’s fifth-year option last year worth $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Moore appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and caught 93 passes for 1,157 yards receiving and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 48 yards on eight carries.