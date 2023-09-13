Panthers Signing WR Mike Strachan To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers have signed WR Mike Strachan to their practice squad, according to his agent.

Strachan reunited with Panthers HC Frank Reich, who was in Indianapolis when Strachan was drafted.

Strachan, 26, was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round in 2021 out of Division-II Charleston (WV).

He was in the third year of a four-year, $3,594,832 rookie contract that included a $114,832 signing bonus when the Colts waived him coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Strachan appeared in 13 games for the Colts and caught three of nine targets for 59 yards.

During his college career, Strachan caught 127 passes for 2,332 yards and 27 touchdowns in 22 starts in two seasons.