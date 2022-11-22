Panthers Starting Sam Darnold In Week 12

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that they are starting Sam Darnold at quarterback for their Week 12 game against the Broncos.

Sam Darnold to start at quarterback on Sunday vs. Broncoshttps://t.co/x9V1PSyvAO — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 22, 2022

The Panthers activated Darnold from injured reserve last week, but opted to go with Baker Mayfield as their starter, replacing P.J. Walker.

However, Mayfield’s struggles continued and interim HC Steve Wilks had previously implied that they would like to give Darnold another chance.

Darnold, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers last year.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He’s set to make a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option.

Darnold will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Darnold appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and completed 59.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He’s also rushed 48 times for 222 yards and five touchdowns.