Panthers Willing To Trade QB Matt Corral

According to Mike Giardi, the Panthers are reportedly willing to trade QB Matt Corral.

Giardi adds Carolina wouldn’t need much. They traded up to draft him in the third round of last year’s draft but he ended up missing his entire rookie season with a preseason Lisfranc injury.

Given the team is going to take another quarterback with the No. 1 pick, it makes sense that there’s no room for Corral.

Corral, 23, was a three-year starter at Ole Miss before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft as a redshirt junior.

He was selected by the Panthers in the third round. He signed a four-year, $5.094 million deal that included a signing bonus of $884,904.

During his four-year college career, Corral completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 8,281 yards (9.1 YPA), 57 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions in 37 games. He also added 334 rush attempts for 1,338 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.