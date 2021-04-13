Panthers Working Out FB Mikey Daniel

According to David Newton, the Panthers are working out FB Mikey Daniel today.

Carolina doesn’t have a fullback on its roster so Daniel could potentially fill a need.

The Panthers have already signed a couple of 2020 undrafted free agents from last season to its roster.

Daniel, 24, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State in 2020. He was waived coming out of camp, however.

During his four-year college career, Daniel rushed 364 times for 1,728 yards (4.7 YPC) and 29 touchdowns. He also added 15 receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown.