Patriots Activate C David Andrews & P Jake Bailey From Injured Lists

The New England Patriots officially activated C David Andrews and P Jake Bailey from the PUP and non-football injury lists respectively on Friday.

Andrews, 30, wound up signing a three-year, $1.59 million contract with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $9.615 million contract back in 2017.

Andrews missed the 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs, but received medical clearance to return last May. He made a base salary of $3 million for the 2020 season and agreed to a new deal with the Patriots last year.

In 2020, Andrews appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots, starting all 17 at center.