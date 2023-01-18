Patriots Also Interviewing TE Coach Nick Caley

According to Tom Pelissero, the Patriots will interview TE coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator position today.

Caley has also drawn interest from other teams for the same role, including the Jets. New England elected to give offensive coordinator responsibilities to Matt Patricia last year instead of Caley.

Caley, 39, began his coaching career at John Carroll as a student assistant in 2005. He worked for a number of colleges before the Patriots hired him as an offensive assistant in 2015.

Caley was promoted to tight ends coach in 2017 and has held the position ever since.