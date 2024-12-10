Patriots Waive WR K.J. Osborn

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots have waived veteran WR K.J. Osborn.

Schefter characterizes it as a mutual decision, as the veteran had fallen behind other younger options on the depth chart in New England. He’ll have a chance to catch on with a team and get a bigger role.

The Chargers were connected to Osborn ahead of the midseason trade deadline but no deal ended up coming together.

Osborn, 27, was a four-year starter at Miami and led the team in receiving before being selected by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year deal worth $3,562,773 that included a signing bonus of $267,773. After playing out that contract, he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in 2024.

In 2024, Osborn has appeared in seven games for the Patriots and caught seven passes on 17 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown.