49ers Re-Sign Four ERFAs

The San Francisco 49ers announced they re-signed four exclusive rights free agents to one-year contracts on Tuesday, including DL Evan Anderson, DL Alex Barrett, LB Jalen Graham, and TE Brayden Willis.

The San Francisco 49ers today announced that DL Evan Anderson, DL Alex Barrett, LB Jalen Graham and TE Brayden Willis have signed their one-year exclusive rights tendered contracts. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 22, 2025

San Francisco tendered offer sheets to each player back in February.

Anderson, 23, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic following the 2024 draft. He was let go after training camp and spent the season on the practice squad.

Anderson was promoted to the active roster twice before being signed to the 53-man roster in October.

In 2024, Anderson appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded 24 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.