NFL Transactions: Tuesday 4/22

49ers
- Re-signed ERFA DT Evan Anderson, DE Alex Barrett, LB Jalen Graham, and TE Brayden Willis.
- Received an international exemption for OT Isaac Alarcon.
Browns
- Signed QB Joe Flacco.
- Received an international exemption for OT Roy Mbaeteka.
Cardinals
- Received an international exemption for TE Bernhard Seikovits.
Giants
- Received an international exemption for K Jude McAtamney.
Lions
- Re-signed ERFA OT Michael Niese.
Rams
- Re-signed ERFA C Dylan McMahon.
Steelers
- Re-signed RFA RB Jaylen Warren.
Titans
- Received an international exemption for TE Thomas Odukoya.
Vikings
- Waived OT Trevor Reid with a non-football injury designation.
