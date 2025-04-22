NFL Transactions: Tuesday 4/22

Nate Bouda
49ers

Browns

  • Signed QB Joe Flacco.
  • Received an international exemption for OT Roy Mbaeteka.

Cardinals

  • Received an international exemption for TE Bernhard Seikovits.

Giants

Lions

Rams

Steelers

Titans

Vikings

  • Waived OT Trevor Reid with a non-football injury designation.

