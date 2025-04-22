Lions Re-Sign OL Michael Niese

The Detroit Lions announced they have re-signed OL Michael Niese.

Niese, 27, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Temple following the 2022 draft. He was let go after camp and caught on with the Bears for the season. He signed a futures deal with Tampa Bay after the 2022 season but was let go after training camp.

Detroit signed him to their practice squad in August 2023 and he re-signed to a futures deal following the season.

In 2024, Niese appeared in all 17 games for the Lions.