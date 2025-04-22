Vikings Waive OL Trevor Reid

The Vikings announced on Tuesday that they have waived OL Trevor Reid, who was on the non-football injury list.

Reid, 24, wound up signing a three-year, $2.6 million rookie contract with the Eagles after going undrafted out of Louisville following the 2023 draft. Unfortunately, he lasted only three months in Philadelphia before the team opted to cut him.

He was signed by the Falcons and had a very brief stint with the team before the Vikings signed him to a futures deal for 2025. They are now activating him from the NFI list and waiving him.

Throughout his three-year career at Louisville, Reid appeared in 32 games along the offensive line.

He is yet to appear in an NFL game in his career.