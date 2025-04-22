AFC Notes: Draft Buzz, Will Campbell, Jalen Ramsey, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- In his pre-draft notebook, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson notes there’s realistic buzz about the Bills wanting to move up, including for a cornerback. He highlights Texas CB Jahdae Barron as a player Buffalo could be eyeing.
- Veteran CB Tre’Davious White told his agent that if he couldn’t re-sign with the Bills, he didn’t want to receive any calls about other teams. Eventually, White got his wish to return to his original team. (Alaina Getzenberg)
Dolphins
- A Dolphins’ team spokesperson said the following about the recent situation involving WR Tyreek Hill: “On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed. We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- Dolphins GM Chris Grier on drafting a QB in the first round: “I would say we have our starting quarterback. I wouldn’t rule anything out but we’re not looking to take a quarterback in the first round.” (Louis-Jacques)
- Grier on CB Jalen Ramsey: “Jalen did not ask for a trade. [But] after a couple of weeks of discussions internally and with his representation, it was in the best interests of all parties to move forward. After numerous conversations, it was best to move forward.”(Barry Jackson)
- Grier noted that he is open to trading both up and down in the draft: “Definitely. We do have needs. There are more good street free agents on the streets than in a long time. A lot of veterans are waiting to see where they’re going to sign.” (Jackson)
- On not restructuring the contract of QB Tua Tagovailoa: “We felt we didn’t need to. Strength of the draft aligns with where people would say our needs are. There was no need to restructure Tua and touch the contract.” (Jackson)
- Dolphins owner Stephen Ross did not tell Grier to spend less in free agency: “He wants badly for the Dolphins to win. In a salary cap era, you can’t keep high-priced players. This is not a rebuild, we expect to win this year. We were looking to sign good players at prices we felt comfortable paying and we are still looking at free agents.” (Jackson)
- Grier continued on the rebuild: “No. That has not been brought up at all. We have a lot of really good players on this roster, at places that impact games. Our goal is to win this year and have sustained success in the future.” (Jackson)
- On CB Cam Smith, Grier said: “We can’t hold Cam Smith‘s hand waiting for him anymore. He needs to come through at the end of the day. He’s got to stay healthy.” (Joe Schad)
- Grier named Patrick Paul as the starting left tackle. (Schad)
- When asked if Liam Eichenberg will be a backup center or starting guard: “Liam will provide swing versatility and compete for a job. He wasn’t promised anything. He knows there will be competition for it.” (Jackson)
Patriots
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes that the expectation is the Patriots will take OT Will Campbell at No. 4 overall, as he’s viewed as a perfect culture fit for HC Mike Vrabel and fills a major need on the offensive line, whether he sticks at tackle or moves inside to guard.
- An exec for another team opined: “You can justify taking Will Campbell there. That’s a Vrabel type of pick. He’s safe. He’s solid.”
- Mark Daniels reports that the Patriots are not locked in on staying with the fourth overall pick and would consider trading down in order to acquire more starting-caliber prospects, as the draft is not loaded with elite talent at the top of the board.
