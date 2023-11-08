Patriots CB J.C. Jackson Not Traveling With Team To Germany

According to Ian Rapoport, Patriots CB J.C. Jackson will not travel with the team to Germany or play in Week 10 against the Colts.

Rapoport says the decision was made for Jackson to reset over the bye and return to the team in a better place, as there have been questions about his reliability.

Albert Breer reports Jackson was late to the team hotel on Saturday this past week, which is part of why he started out the game against the Commanders on the bench.

This would be the second time Jackson has been benched this season for the second team. There were similar issues during his time with the Chargers.

Jackson, 27, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He finished a three-year deal, $1.81 million deal, and played out 2021 under a one-year restricted free agent contract worth $3.384 million.

The Patriots declined to use their franchise tag on Jackson and he later signed a five-year deal with the Chargers worth $82.5 million.

He was due a base salary of $12 million in 2023 and $12.375 million in 2024 when the Chargers traded him back to the Patriots for a late-round pick swap.

In 2023, Jackson has appeared in two games for the Chargers and five games for the Patriots. He has recorded 17 total tackles, one interception and six pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Jackson as the news is available.