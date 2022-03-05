Patriots Have Inquired About Trade For Panthers WR Robby Anderson

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal reports that the Patriots have inquired about a potential trade for Panthers WR Robby Anderson.

Joseph Person reports that while the Patriots have shown interest in Anderson, nothing is imminent at this point in time.

Anderson, 28, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2016. He played out his three-year rookie contract and re-signed to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019.

As a first-time unrestricted free agent in 2020, Anderson signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers and chose to reunite with his college head coach, Matt Rhule.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he agreed to a two-year, $29.5 million extension with the Panthers back in August of 2021.

In 2021, Anderson appeared in 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 53 receptions for 519 yards and five touchdowns.

