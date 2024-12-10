Panthers Make Six Moves, Place RB Jonathon Brooks On IR

Per Joe Person, the Panthers announced six roster moves on Tuesday, including placing RB Jonathon Brooks on injured reserve with a torn ACL that will require surgery.

The team also waived DL DeShawn Williams and signed RB Velus Jones from the Jaguars’ practice squad.

In addition, Carolina signed WR Trenton Irwin to their practice squad, elevated DT Sam Roberts to the active roster, and cut WR Dax Milne from the unit.

Given the standard nine to 12-month rehab, the timing of the injury and the fact this is the second ACL tear to the same knee, this unfortunately clouds Brooks’ outlook for the 2025 season as well.

Brooks, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2023. He was selected with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round by the Panthers.

Brooks signed a four-year, $8,417,082 contract with the Panthers that included a $2,941,512 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Brooks rushed 238 times for 1,479 yards (6.3 YPC) and 16 touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions for 261 yards and two more scores in 22 career games.

In 2024, Brooks appeared in three games for the Panthers and rushed nine times for 22 yards. He has also caught three passes for 23 yards.