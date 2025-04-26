Chargers Officially Sign 18 Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed 18 UDFAs.

The following is a list of UDFAs the Chargers have signed so far:

Illinois DL TeRah Edwards Virginia Tech DL Josh Fuga Kansas WR Luke Grimm Western Kentucky OLB Kylan Guidry Texas State G Nash Jones Virginia Tech S Jaylen Jones Maryland C Josh Kaltenberger Iowa State TE Stevo Klotz Bowling Green State CB Jordan Oladokun Iowa State CB Myles Purchase Baylor OLB Garmon Randolph Oregon CB Nikko Reed Rutgers CB Eric Rogers South Carolina RB Raheim Sanders Purdue T Corey Stewart Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei Syracuse T Savion Washington Syracuse LB Marlowe Wax

Uiagalelei, 24, began his college career at Clemson before moving to Oregon State and finishing this past season with Florida State.

The Dodgers drafted him in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft, but he did not sign with the team.

During his five-year college career, Uiagalelei appeared in 53 games and made 45 starts. He threw for 9,384 yards and completed 58.5 percent of his passes to go along with 61 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also rushed 380 times for 1,124 yards and 21 touchdowns.