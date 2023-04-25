Patriots Have ‘Real Interest’ In Kentucky QB Will Levis

According to Mike Giardi, there is real interest on the part of the Patriots in Kentucky QB Will Levis.

Giardi adds the caveat that the interest in Levis inside the building isn’t universal but there are important voices who believe in his talent.

He was recently in New England for an official visit. While a lot of sportsbooks have him as the favorite to be the No. 2 overall selection, his actual draft range is far more uncertain. It’s entirely possible he slips to the Patriots’ pick at No. 14 overall.

Given Patriots HC Bill Belichick has been squirrelly about outright committing to QB Mac Jones, that would set up a potentially fascinating decision for New England.

Levis, 23, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 3 quarterback and No. 13 overall player. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Jay Cutler.

During his college career at Penn State and Kentucky, Levis completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 5,876 yards passing, 46 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions over four seasons and 38 games. He also rushed for 742 yards and 17 touchdowns.