Patriots Hiring Ashton Grant As QBs Coach

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Patriots are hiring Ashton Grant as their new quarterbacks coach under HC Mike Vrabel and OC Josh McDaniels.

Grant interviewed for the Packers QBs coach job this offseason.

Grant joined the Browns back in 2020 as part of the Bill Willis Coaching Fellowship. He was later named offensive quality control coach in 2022.

Cleveland promoted Grant to offensive assistant/quarterbacks in 2023. He remained in this role last season.