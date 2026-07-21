Patriots Hosting TE Thomas Odukoya For Workout

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Patriots are hosting international TE Thomas Odukoya for a workout this week.

Odukoya, 29, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan following the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was waived after his rookie camp and stuck around on Tennessee’s practice squad before getting waived in October 2025. He caught on with New England’s practice squad for the rest of the season shortly after.

In 2024, Odukoya appeared in two games for the Titans.