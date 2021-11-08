Patriots Make Three Roster Moves

The New England Patriots placed OL James Ferentz on waivers Monday and released C Drake Jackson and FB Ben Mason from their practice squad, according to Mike Reiss.

Here’s the Patriots updated practice squad:

Ferentz, 32, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2014. He later signed a rookie contract with the Texans.

Ferentz spent a few years with the Broncos before joining the Patriots in 2017. Since then, he’s been on and off of the Patriots roster.

For his career, Ferentz has been active for 48 games, making six starts.