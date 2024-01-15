Patriots Request Interview With Falcons STs Coordinator Marquice Williams For Same Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots have requested an interview with Falcons special teams coach Marquice Williams for their special teams coordinator position under new HC Jerod Mayo.

Williams, 38, began his coaching career as an outside linebackers/assistant special teams coach at Winona State back in 2010. From there, he coached at Central Oklahoma and South Dakota before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2013.

Williams had stints with the Lions and Chargers before the Falcons hired him as their special teams coordinator in 2021.