Patriots Starting QB Bailey Zappe Against Chargers

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that the Patriots are in fact starting QB Bailey Zappe in Week 13 against the Chargers.

Howe adds that Malik Cunningham will have a package of plays and it’s unlikely Mac Jones “unless circumstances change during the game.”

New England has been searching for stability at the quarterback position for some time now. It appears Zappe will have another opportunity to prove that he’s worthy of the starting role.

Zappe, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft by the Patriots. He agreed to a four-year, $4.3 million contract with New England.

He was in the second year of that deal when New England waived him coming out of the preseason. They signed him to their practice squad soon after, however.

In 2023, Zappe has appeared in three games for the Patriots and completed 10 of 25 pass attempts for 104 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.