Patriots Starting QB Bailey Zappe In Week 5

Jordan Schultz reports that the Patriots are signing rookie QB Bailey Zappe in Week 5 against the Lions.

Indications were that Zappe was going to draw the start this week with Mac Jones still working his way back from an ankle injury.

The Patriots placed Brian Hoyer on injured reserve yesterday and they will likely elevate Garrett Gilbert to their active roster before Sunday.

Zappe, 23, was selected in the fourth round of this year’s draft by the Patriots. He agreed to a four-year, $4.3 million contract with New England.

In 2022, Zappe has appeared in one game for the Patriots and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.