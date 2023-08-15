Patriots TE Mike Gesicki Dislocated Shoulder In Practice, Week 1 In Question

According to Ian Rapoport, Patriots TE Mike Gesicki had a mild shoulder dislocation and AC joint injury in practice on Monday.

Rapoport adds the hope is that there’s enough time for Gesicki to heal before Week 1. New England takes on the Eagles in just under four weeks.

Gesicki, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6,611,924 rookie contract that included a $2,888,962 signing bonus and was tagged by Miami.

He earned $10.9 million fully guaranteed in 2022 under the franchise tag.

Gesicki was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots worth up to $9 million.

In 2022, Gesicki appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 32 receptions for 362 yards (11.3 YPC) and five touchdowns.