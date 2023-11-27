Patriots Worked Out Five Players

The New England Patriots hosted five players for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

QB Austin Burton TE Michael Ezeike CB Cameron McCutcheon WR La’Michael Pettway TE Christian Sims

Burton, wound up going undrafted out of Purdue following the 2023 draft.

For his career, Burton appeared in 19 games for UCLA and Purdue. He completed 85 of his 127 passes (66.9%) for 682 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.