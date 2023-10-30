Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne Has Torn ACL

According to Mike Garafolo, tests revealed Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

It’s a bad break for the team and Bourne after the veteran receiver was ruled out with a knee injury from Week 8’s game against the Dolphins. They had been hoping for something less severe.

Now Bourne will rehab with an eye on returning in 2024, potentially for a different team. He’s in the final year of his contract.

Bourne, 28, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million deal and made the final roster each of his first three seasons in the league.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Bourne as a restricted free agent at $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Bourne then became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Patriots. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is due $5.5 million in 2023.

In 2023, Bourne appeared in eight games for the Patriots and caught 34 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns.