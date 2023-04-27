Phillip Lindsay Reached Out To Broncos Regarding Return

Veteran RB Phillip Lindsay, who is currently playing on the XFL’s Sea Dragons, said his agent Mike McCartney reached out to Denver about a potential return to the organization, according to Chris Tomasson.

However, the Broncos have told Lindsay they want to see how the 2023 NFL Draft goes before making any moves at running back.

“I would love to come back to Denver,” said Lindsay. “That would be a great storybook ending to a big-time fairy tale. I would be ecstatic. It would be a dream come true again.”

Lindsay said he’d be comfortable as a role player with the Broncos.

“I had my greatest years in Denver, and it would be great to be able to get an opportunity to finish off my career there,” said Lindsay. “I wouldn’t be there trying to be a starter, a star. I just want to play my role and help win some games and bring something to Denver. At this point of my career, being a role player would be just fine with me, going in there and doing my part on special teams and bringing a spark when I can. Just being a great person and a great vet.”

Lindsay, 28, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Lindsay was set to be a restricted free agent in 2021, and after initially tendering him the Broncos later rescinded the offer to allow him to test free agency. The Texans signed him to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million in March.

Houston waived Lindsay during the season and he was later claimed by the Dolphins. He signed with the Colts on a one-year deal for the 2022 season but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Colts cut Lindsay loose last year. He signed with the XFL’s Sea Dragons earlier this month.

In 2022, Lindsay appeared in three games for the Colts and rushed 15 times for 49 yards, adding six receptions on eight targets for 19 yards.