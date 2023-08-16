Raiders Activating First-Round DE Tyree Wilson From NFI List

According to Vincent Bonsignore, the Las Vegas Raiders are activating first-round DE Tyree Wilson from the Non-Football Injury list on Wednesday.

Wilson is coming off the foot injury that he suffered last year.

Wilson, 22, earned first-team All-American honors and a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2022. He transferred to Texas Tech from Texas A&M following his freshman year.

The No. 7 overall pick signed a four-year, $27,018,813 contract that includes a $16,650,045 signing bonus and will carry a $4,912,511 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his college career, Wilson recorded 76 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one pass defense, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.