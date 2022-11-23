Raiders Designate CB Nate Hobbs To Return From IR

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have designated CB Nate Hobbs to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

This opens Hobbs’ 21-day window to practice before being activated.

#Raiders roster moves: – Designated #39 CB Nate Hobbs for return from the Reserve/Injured list — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) November 23, 2022

Hobbs, 23, was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft draft by the Raiders. He signed a four-year, $3,783,052 contract with the Raiders that included a $303,052 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hobbs has appeared in five games for the Raiders and recorded 36 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and two pass defenses.