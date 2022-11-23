Raiders Designate CB Nate Hobbs To Return From IR

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have designated CB Nate Hobbs to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

This opens Hobbs’ 21-day window to practice before being activated. 

Hobbs, 23, was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft draft by the Raiders. He signed a four-year, $3,783,052 contract with the Raiders that included a $303,052 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hobbs has appeared in five games for the Raiders and recorded 36 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and two pass defenses.

