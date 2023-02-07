Raiders Grant Derek Carr Permission To Meet With Saints

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints have received permission from the Raiders to meet with QB Derek Carr.

Rapoport says that the plan from here is for Carr to visit the Saints on Wednesday.

Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, but is doing his due diligence at this time. Rapoport adds that a trade is not considered imminent at this time.

The Raiders have just over a week before a decision will need to be made regarding his contract.

Dennis Allen coached Carr during his rookie year in Oakland and other has been buzz in recent days about the possibility of him ending up in New Orleans.

At the Pro Bowl Games, Carr said that he has “no intention” of extending the February 15 trigger date when his 2023 base salary and $7.5 million of his 2024 salary become fully guaranteed.

This comes out to just over $40 million, which means it will serve as a de facto deadline for the Raiders to either get a trade agreement in place for Carr or release him outright.

Carr, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

In 2022, Carr appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 102 yards.