Raiders Host GM Champ Kelly For Follow-Up Interview

The Raiders have brought in interim GM Champ Kelly for a follow-up interview, according to Tashan Reed.

The team also hosted interim HC Antonio Pierce for an interview for their head coaching position.

Kelly, 44, began working for the Broncos as a regional college scout in 2007 and eventually worked his way up to assistant director of pro personnel in 2011. He left the Broncos to join the Bears as their director of pro scouting in 2015.

The Raiders hired Kelly as their assistant GM a few years ago and promoted him to interim GM following the decision to fire Dave Ziegler.