Raiders Hosting Maryland CB Deonte Banks For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are hosting Maryland CB Deonte Banks for a top-30 visit on Wednesday.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Banks, 22, was a four-year starter at Maryland and earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten in 2022.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as the No. 27 overall prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his four-year college career, Banks appeared in 30 games and made 21 starts, recording 83 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, and 13 pass defenses.