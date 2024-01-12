Raiders Interviewing Colts AGM Ed Dodds & Bills Exec Terrance Gray Today, Interim GM Champ Kelly Tomorrow

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are interviewing Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds and Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray for their general manager job on Friday, while they are scheduled to interview interim GM Champ Kelly tomorrow.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for Las Vegas:

Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Interview)

(Interview) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interview)

(Interview) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Interview)

(Interview) 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters (Interview)

(Interview) Former Chargers GM Tom Telesco (Interview)

(Interview) Broncos director of football operations Kelly Kleine Van Calligan (Interview)

(Interview) Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly (Scheduled Interview)

Rapoport mentions the Raiders would’ve hired Dodds in 2022 if they elected to bring in a general manager independent from former HC Josh McDaniels. Dodds is currently considered a top candidate for the job.

Dodds worked for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 seasons and worked his way up to senior personnel executive. The Colts hired Dodds in 2017 and later promoted him to assistant general manager for the 2018 season.

Kelly, 44, began working for the Broncos as a regional college scout in 2007 and eventually worked his way up to assistant director of pro personnel in 2011. He left the Broncos to join the Bears as their director of pro scouting in 2015.

The Raiders hired Kelly as their assistant GM a few years ago and promoted him to interim GM following the decision to fire Dave Ziegler.

We’ll have more on the Raiders’ GM search as the news is available.