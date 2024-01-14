Raiders Interviewing Leslie Frazier For HC Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders plan to interview former Bills DC Leslie Frazier for their head-coaching job.

Most of the reporting has centered around Jim Harbaugh and Antonio Pierce with Mike Vrabel also being mentioned recently. But you can expect more names to be added to the mix in the coming days.

Frazier interviewed for the Chargers’ head coaching job last week.

Frazier, 64, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens, and Bills. He stepped down as Buffalo’s defensive coordinator following the 2022 season.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.

We’ll have more on the Raiders’ coaching search as the news is available.