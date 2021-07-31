Raiders Place K Daniel Carlson On COVID-19 List

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they’ve placed K Daniel Carlson on the COVID-19 list Saturday.

We have placed K Daniel Carlson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/NwghkGXr4N — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 31, 2021

Carlson, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2018. He was in the first year of his four-year, $2,708,012 contract when the Vikings waived him a few months into the regular season.

The Raiders later signed Carlson to a contract and he finished out the year with Las Vegas. He has returned to the team on exclusive rights and restricted free agent deals each of the past two years.

In 2020, Carlson appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders and made 33 of his 35 field goal attempts at a rate of 94.3 percent and making 45 of his 47 extra point attempts.