Raiders Re-Signing OL Jermaine Eluemunor

The Las Vegas Raiders are re-signing Jermaine Eluemunor, according to Vincent Bonsignore.

Eluemunor, 28, was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract when the Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason in 2018.

Eluemunor later signed on to the Ravens’ practice squad before coming back on an exclusive rights contract. Baltimore then traded him to the Patriots in a pick swap in 2019.

New England re-signed Eluemunor as a restricted free agent in 2020. He had brief stints with the Dolphins and Jaguars before signing on with the Raiders last year.

The Raiders opted to re-sign Eluemunor to a one-year contract last year.

In 2022, Eluemunor appeared in and started all 17 games for the Raiders.