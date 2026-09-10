Raiders Restructure LB Quay Walker & WR Jalen Nailor

Per Spotrac, the Raiders converted $6 million of LB Quay Walker‘s base salary into a signing bonus and added two void years to create $4.8 million in 2026 cap space.

Spotrac adds the Raiders also converted $4.285 million of WR Jalen Nailor‘s base salary into a signing bonus and added two void years for another $3.4 million in 2026 cap space.

The Raiders created $8.2 million in 2026 cap space with these two restructures, bringing their total 2026 space to $11,244,338 per Over The Cap.

Walker, 26, was the No. 22 overall pick of the Packers back in the 2022 draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $13,841,637 rookie contract that includes a $7,246,645.

Green Bay declined Walker’s fifth-year option last offseason for 2026, which would have cost $14,751,000. He tested the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason when he signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Raiders.

In 2025, Walker appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 128 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and five pass defenses.

Nailor, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and signed a three-year, $35 million deal with the Raiders.

In 2025, Nailor appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and caught 29 passes for 444 yards and four touchdowns.