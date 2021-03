The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have signed C Andre James to a multi-year contract extension on Monday.

This comes less than a week after the Raiders made the decision to trade veteran C Rodney Hudson to the Cardinals.

James, 23, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

In 2020, James appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders, but did not make a start for them.