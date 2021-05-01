Raiders Signing BYU TE Matt Bushman

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-
     

According to NFL Draft Diamonds, the Raiders are signing undrafted BYU TE Matt Bushman to a contract. 

Matt Bushman

Bushman, 25, is a three-year starter at BYU and led the team in receiving in 2018 and 2019 before suffering a torn Achilles in August of last year. 

During his college career, Bushman recorded 125 receptions for 1,719 yards (13.8 YPC) and nine touchdowns. 

