Raiders Signing BYU TE Matt Bushman

According to NFL Draft Diamonds, the Raiders are signing undrafted BYU TE Matt Bushman to a contract.

Bushman, 25, is a three-year starter at BYU and led the team in receiving in 2018 and 2019 before suffering a torn Achilles in August of last year.

During his college career, Bushman recorded 125 receptions for 1,719 yards (13.8 YPC) and nine touchdowns.