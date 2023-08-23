Raiders Signing DL Doug Costin

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are signing DT Doug Costin to a contract.

He recently had a workout with Las Vegas and will fortify their defensive line depth a little further.

Costin, 25, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of the University of Miami (Ohio). He spent the entire 2020 season on the Jaguars’ active roster.

Jacksonville elected to waive Costin coming out of the preseason in 2021 and re-signed him to the practice squad. He spent the season there before being released in January.

He briefly appeared on the Bengals practice squad before signing with the Birmingham Stallions, with whom he won the 2022 USFL Championship. The Steelers signed Costin to a contract in July but waived him during camp.

In 2020, Costin played in 12 games for Jacksonville, including nine starts, and recorded 32 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.