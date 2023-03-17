Raiders Signing LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Aaron Wilson reports that the Raiders are signing former Broncos long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer to a three-year contract worth $3.815 million.

According to Wilson, the deal includes $1 million guaranteed and a $425,000 signing bonus.

Bobenmoyer will make base salaries of $1.01 million ($575K fully guaranteed), $1.125 million and $1.255 million.

Bobenmoyer played under Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon while they were together in Denver.

Bobenmoyer, 25, played linebacker and long snapper at Northern Colorado for four years. He wound up going undrafted and signing on with the Broncos in 2020.

Bobenmoyer spent a few weeks on injured reserve last year.

In 2022, Bobenmoyer appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and recorded two tackles.