Raiders Signing TE Jacob Hollister

According to Tashan Reed, the Raiders are signing TE Jacob Hollister for another stint with the team.

Hollister, 29, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Patriots before being traded to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick in 2019.

He made a base salary of $3.27 million for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Bills. Buffalo released him when paring its roster down to 53, however.

From there, Jacksonville signed Hollister to a one-year deal and he was with the team for the remainder of the season. The Raiders signed him but waived him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad but was signed by the Raiders once more. However, Las Vegas cut him loose and he was subsequently signed by the Seahawks.

In 2022, Hollister appeared in two games for the Vikings and three games for the Raiders but hasn’t recorded any statistics.