Raiders Sign S Marcus Epps To Two-Year, $12M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are expected to sign former Eagles S Marcus Epps to a contract.

According to Tom Peliserro, Epps receives a two-year, $12 million contract that includes $8 million guaranteed.

Epps, 27, was selected in the sixth round by the Vikings out of Wyoming in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Minnesota before being waived and claimed by the Eagles.

Epps played out the final year of his rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2022, Epps appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 94 tackles, a forced fumble and six pass defenses.